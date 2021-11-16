More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rock County since Nov. 8 as virus transmission in the region remains high, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.
A total of 530 new cases were reported in Rock County over the last seven days. The county had a 10.18% test positivity rate over that time period.
A total of 73.4% of people older than 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The case rate in Rock County currently sits at 324 cases per 100,000 residents, and 24 new COVID-19 hospital admissions were reported over the last seven days. As of Monday, 20,699 cases and 226 virus-related deaths were reported in Rock County and an estimated 901 cases were active, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
In Wisconsin, 21,574 new cases and 137 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days, CDC data shows. The state has a positivity rate of between 10% and 14.9% over that seven-day time period, and 68.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Municipal data typically updated on Mondays by the health department in Rock County was not updated as of press time, with a note on the county’s virus tracking website saying the municipal data would be updated Tuesday, Nov. 16.
