More than 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beloit and Janesville last week as new virus cases remain elevated in the area.
Rock County Public Health Department data shows 199 new cases were reported in Beloit and 238 new cases were reported in Janesville between Nov. 22 and Monday.
In Janesville, 9,328 cases have been reported since the pandemic began along with 8,568 recoveries and 46,775 negative tests. Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, 115 additional recoveries and 323 negative tests were reported.
In Janesville, 51% of all cases are among people between the ages of 15 and 44.
Beloit has reported a total of 7,194 cases since the start of the pandemic along with 6,629 recoveries and 32,663 negative tests, with increases of 88 recoveries and 265 negative tests between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.
In Beloit, 49% of all cases are among people between the ages of 15 and 44.
Outlying municipalities in Rock County reported the following: Clinton 599 total cases (18 new from Nov. 22-29), Edgerton 1,327 total cases (31 new), Evansville 1,061 total cases (26 new), Milton 1,344 cases (20 new) and 866 cases (23 new) have been reported in unincorporated areas of Rock County.
Beloit’s mortality rate remains at 1.29%; Janesville’s mortality rate is 0.95%.
Over the past seven days, 657 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported in Rock County, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention data shows. Over that time period, Rock County had a test positivity rate of 14.6%. Overall, Rock County has reported 21,979 cases and 232 virus-related deaths since March 2020.
Hospitalizations in Rock County have hit levels last seen in January. On Tuesday, the health department reported 36 patients were receiving treatment at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19. The last time hospitalizations were that high came Jan. 19 when 35 patients were hospitalized.
There have been 48,497,243 COVID-19 cases reported across the United States since the pandemic began and 780,131 deaths, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There have been 980,783 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and 1,809,875 cases in Illinois.
