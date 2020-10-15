The number of active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County hit 1,030 on Thursday, a 66% increase from two weeks ago.

The county saw 96 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 3,634, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Of cases reported Thursday, 91% were positive, the highest single-day positivity rate so far in the county.

Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said Wednesday that any positivity rate above 10% is "concerning."

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased from 30 on Monday to 20 on Thursday, according to the data.

Of all Rock County COVID-19 cases, 7% have been hospitalized.

No new deaths were reported. Since March, 37 Rock County residents have died from COVID-19.

Zupan said Wednesday the disease is spreading through gathering places, parties, family get-togethers, weddings and other social events more quickly than in schools.

School-age children are being infected significantly more frequently than in the first five months of the pandemic.

Young adults ages 15 to 24 make up 20% of the county's cases, but Zupan said other age groups are starting to see more positive cases and are closing the demographic gap.