JANESVILLE
All jury trials in Rock County Court will be rescheduled after May 22 because of the ongoing public health crisis, Chief Judge Daniel Dillon announced Monday.
That change and others were directed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has produced 416 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, including three in Rock County and three in Walworth County.
On March 13, Rock County Court officials announced trials were postponed until after April 17 and many court hearings would be rescheduled.
Monday’s order stipulates that all hearings scheduled through April 30 will not include in-person appearances.
Defense attorneys or people who are unrepresented may petition the court for relief, but they must state the reason why an in-person hearing is necessary before April 30.
Plea, sentencing and evidentiary hearings will proceed as scheduled if the defendant waves an in-person appearance, or they will be rescheduled after April 30.
Starting this week, one branch of the civil division and one civil court commissioner will work remotely to maintain continuity of operations in case COVID-19 spreads among court staffers, according to the order.
Small-claims matters are also adjourned until after April 30. The Rock County Clerk of Court’s Office will give parties notices of their new court dates.
Jail court will be held remotely via phone or video starting Monday. In-custody defendants will appear by video, and out-of-custody defendants and attorneys will appear by telephone, the memo states.
The Rock County Courthouse remains open. Changes in status will be posted on the Rock County Court website, www.co.rock.wi.us/courts.