JANESVILLE
SSM Health and Blain’s Supply are partnering to offer a mobile vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Blain’s Supply Inc., 3507 E. Racine St.
Residents ages 12 and older can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be administered on June 11 at the same location.
Vaccines are free. Patrons do not need to be SSM Health patients or provide insurance or identification.
Walk-ins are welcomed, however registration is available at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b054baaad23a4f85-blains.