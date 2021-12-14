The Milton School District has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among students at both Milton West Elementary and Northside Intermediate and may have to switch to virtual instruction if local health officials recommend, according to an email to Milton School District parents.
The district has been working with the Rock County Health Department to monitor the situation. The district encourages students, staff and families to follow its safety and mitigation strategies in the Milton Forward Plan.
Last night, the Milton School Board voted to change the Milton Forward plan starting Jan. 10, 2022 to be in favor of optional masking for staff and students in grades 7 through 12.
Universal masking will remain in place for staff and students in 4K to 6th grade until the number of positive COVID-19 cases decreases for consecutive weeks, according to the new plan. Masking will still be required on all student transportation for grades 4K to 12th grade, as per a federal mandate.
In the email to parents, the district also encourages families to “wear appropriate face masks when around students who do not reside in their household, maintain physical distancing standards as outlined by the CDC and speak with your doctor regarding your family’s vaccination options.”
