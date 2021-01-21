The Milton School District and an unnamed local health provider plan to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to eligible district employees Wednesday, Jan. 27, with second doses to be administered Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to a district news release.
Schools will have a virtual instruction day Jan. 27. Students and families should watch for communication from their teachers about instruction on this date, according to the release.
The district will not require staff members to be vaccinated but wants to ensure that qualified staff members who want the vaccine can receive it, according to the release.
The health provider involved asked not to be identified by the school district until it received approval from the state Department of Health Services to go ahead with the plan.