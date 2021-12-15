Northside Intermediate School in Milton will transition to virtual instruction Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m., following a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, according to a Milton School District news release.
The district has been working with the Rock County Public Health Department to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the Milton area.
“As of this morning, 21 students and 2 staff members are in isolation for having tested positive for COVID-19,” the release stated. “An additional 95 are in quarantine due to in-school exposures within Northside. In-school exposures have been a result of lunch hour exposures, small group instruction periods where physical distancing was not maintained, or improper mask use by positive individuals. 23 more students are in quarantine due to outside of school exposures.”
A total of 27% of Northside students are out today. The absences are due to either positive COVID-19 test results, quarantine orders and non-COVID related illnesses. Northside also has six unfilled teacher absences today.
The shift to a virtual learning model will only affect Northside students. Students can choose to complete in-person instruction today (Dec. 15). The virtual instruction will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for Northside. The district plans to return to in-person instruction following winter break Monday, Jan. 3.
Northside students will be sent home with their iPads today. Students who are out today or don’t have their iPads can contact their teacher or front office staff to arrange pick up. The front office is available for questions regarding WiFi concerns at 608-868-9280.
Students who are interested in breakfast and/or lunch meal pickup can contact Director of Nutrition Michael Gosdeck at gosdeckm@milton.k12.wi.us to make arrangements.
