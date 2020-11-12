MILTON

Milton High School will return to in-person learning Monday, school district officials announced Thursday.

Students were told Oct. 29 that the school was switching to virtual education because of a suspected outbreak of COVID-19.

The high school pivoted after district officials became aware of 10 positive cases of the novel coronavirus Oct. 28 and 29, said Kari Klebba, the district’s communications and community outreach coordinator.

As of Nov. 6, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard listed 20 active cases of the virus among students districtwide and six among staff. It was not updated as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

On Monday, the Milton School Board decided to allow winter sports at the high school.

District officials ask that those exhibiting symptoms and those still in quarantine remain at home. Students who cannot attend school should contact the school at 608-868-9340.