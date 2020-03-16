MILTON

Milton municipal buildings will be closed to the public starting Tuesday in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Buildings include the library, City Hall, police department administrative offices, public works department administrative offices, the Community House and all park facilities.

City Hall staff will admit only voters registering to vote or casting absentee ballots.

“That service is still available at City Hall, but that is the only service we will be administering,” City Administrator Al Hulick said.

Payments can be placed in the drop box outside of City Hall, mailed or made online.

City staff will still be available by phone or email during regular business hours to help people with questions, requests or payments.

“If you come here to pay a water bill or get a pet license, we are going to turn you away,” Hulick said. “We’re going to refer you to the website, or you can call us, but the idea is we want to minimize human-to-human contact as much as possible.”

Milton Police Department will continue to operate as they have been, but the administrative offices and lobby will be closed to the public. The fire station closed to the public last week.

The city’s website, milton-wi.gov, and social media pages will be updated with any changes.