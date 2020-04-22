Mercyhealth on Wednesday announced 10% pay reductions for employees in leadership positions system-wide.

The health care system is facing a $30 million financial blow because of managed Medicaid issues in the Illinois market, according to the news release.

That is in addition to financial losses caused by COVID-19, according to the release.

Low rates of reimbursement and difficulties in obtaining payments from Medicaid managed care organizations have created financial challenges, according to a separate news release Wednesday.

Many states, including Illinois, contract with managed care organizations to deliver health care services to people who qualify for Medicaid such as low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Mercyhealth in the release said it has a "large volume" of Medicaid managed care organization patients in the Rockford area.

To remedy the losses, Mercyhealth is dropping IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid programs, according to a news release from Mercyhealth.

Patients with IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina coverage will have 90 days to find new providers, doctors and hospitals, according to the release.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid patients will have six months to find new health care providers.

Vice-President Barb Bortner declined to answer questions from The Gazette on Wednesday.

Mercyhealth will continue accepting patients with the Illinois Medicaid program, according to the release.

Mercyhealth will be taking further cost-reduction measures beyond furloughs announced last month, according to the release.

The health care system is working on "right-sizing" services because of changing volume. An example of this is additional use of telemedicine services.

This story will be updated.