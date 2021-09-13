Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Reporter - General assignment
Two key facts were not addressed in Monday’s story about Mercyhealth system’s new employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement, officials said:
Employees who are not fully vaccinated by that date will be tested regularly and assessed a monthly “risk pool fee.”
Requests will be reviewed by a Mercyhealth medical committee.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.