Two key facts were not addressed in Monday’s story about Mercyhealth system’s new employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement, officials said:

  • The health-care system's new policy goes into effect Oct. 15.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by that date will be tested regularly and assessed a monthly “risk pool fee.” 

  • Employees can get an exemption under narrowly defined medical criteria if they submit a request completed by their primary care provider.

Requests will be reviewed by a Mercyhealth medical committee.

