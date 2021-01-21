Mercyhealth will begin vaccinating senior patients for COVID-19 next week starting with patients older than 75, according to a news release.
Individuals 65 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin beginning Monday.
To accommodate for current supply, Mercyhealth will start by vaccinating patients older than 75 and then work down to patients who are between 65 and 74, according to the release.
Some of the clearest guidance local health officials have had for people awaiting COVID-19 vaccines is this: sign up for the virtual MyChart portal through your primary care provider to receive the quickest and simplest correspondence.
MyChart is an online medical portal available through both Mercyhealth and SSM Health. The portal allows for messaging between patients and doctors, information sharing, online bill pay, and access to test results.
Mercyhealth patients can request an activation code to start a MyChart account by clicking "Request MyChart access" at mercyhealthsystem.org.
SSM Health and Dean Clinic patients care request to activate an account by visiting ssmhealth.com/mychart.
Both health care systems advise against calling hospitals and clinics so phone lines can remain clear for people needing urgent medical care.
Mercyhealth will reach out to patients by mail, phone and email as distribution continues, according to the release.
There is no wait list at Mercyhealth for COVID-19 vaccinations, and vaccines will be available by appointment only at a centralized location, according to the release.
Officials urge people to be patient as health care systems try to manage vaccinating approved populations with allotted supplies.
Rock County does not yet have a plan for aiding people who are not connected to a health care system. Walworth County has started an online registration system to connect people to resources once available.
As of Thursday morning, 7,447 Rock County residents have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,973 residents have received the second doses needed for maximum protection.
Thursday saw the greatest day-to-day increase of vaccinations given since distribution began in Rock County. The county reported 1,031 new people who received their first doses.
State officials said Thursday was a banner day for vaccine reporting statewide, as well.
COVID-19 remains prevalent in Rock County with 740 active and confirmed cases of the disease, up six from Wednesday.
The county's reopening dashboard, which monitors a variety of metrics, shows hospitals are still struggling with staffing and are seeing more ventilators in use than desired.
The county aims to have 50% or fewer of all ventilators in use at a time. As of Wednesday, 80% of the county's ventilators were in use, according to the dashboard.
Hospitalizations decreased Thursday from 29 to 27, a number still much higher than in the spring and summer.
The county reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday for a total of 133 COVID-19 deaths since March.