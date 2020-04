ROCKFORD, Ill.

Mercyhealth announced Friday it is offering its patients the option of visiting doctors through interactive video.

The "teleMedicine" service allows patients to connect with physicians in secure, live, on-demand video visits using a computer, smartphone or tablet, according to a news release.

Mercyhealth asks patients to check if their visit qualifies for the service and to make appointments by calling their doctor or visiting mercyhealthtelemedicine.com.