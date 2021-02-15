JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth has rescheduled hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after receiving no first doses from the state this week, according to a news release.
Mercyhealth is like many other hospitals not receiving doses they requested this week, according to the medical system’s release.
Mercyhealth says it contacted 470 Rock County patients who had appointments in Janesville on Thursday through its MyChart app to reschedule those appointments.
The same is true for 605 people in Winnebago County, Illinois, who had appointments Wednesday, according to the release.
The announcement does not affect second-dose vaccine appointments or vaccination sites in Walworth County or Harvard, Illinois.
“We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be in touch with affected individuals as soon as we have more supply. … We are hopeful supply will increase in the near future,” the release states.
Mercyhealth asks that eligible patients not call to reschedule vaccinations or ask when invitations are being sent. Patients will be contacted when Mercyhealth receives an “adequate shipment of vaccine.”