JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth cancelled 650 first-round COVID-19 vaccination appointments set for Thursday because the health care system did not receive enough doses of vaccine from the state, according to a news release.
Rock County's largest health care system did not receive any doses for first-round vaccine recipients this week, a problem other vaccination providers have also experienced, according to the release.
Those who had first-round vaccination appointments scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, at Mercyhealth should have received information about cancellation Wednesday. Those patients will have priority for future rescheduling, according to the release.
Mercyhealth requests about 2,000 doses each week from the state, according to the release.
High demand partnered with low supply from the federal government has caused the state to cut back on orders for some providers and has canceled vaccine orders from providers that request 50 or fewer doses at a time, state health officials have said.
Mercyhealth has administered more than 12,000 vaccine doses since Dec. 22, according to the release.
To keep phone lines free for urgent health care needs, Mercyhealth asks people not to call and ask about rescheduling.
Mercyhealth will contact patients to reschedule after enough doses are received, according to the release.
The Gazette was unable to reach a Mercyhealth representative with questions by time of publication.