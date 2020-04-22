Mercyhealth on Wednesday announced 10% pay reductions for employees in leadership positions system-wide.

The health care system is facing a $30 million financial blow because of managed Medicaid issues in the Illinois market, according to the news release.

That is in addition to financial losses caused by COVID-19, according to the release.

Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea will be taking a 10% pay cut along with other members of the health system’s executive team, according to an email from Bea to leadership and physicians obtained by The Gazette.

Bea was paid $8.38 million in 2016, according to federal tax documents.

Permanent adjustments including job elimination and consolidation of overhead and administrative departments are planned, according to the email.

Low rates of reimbursement and difficulties in obtaining payments from Medicaid managed care organizations have created financial challenges, according to a separate news release Wednesday.

Many states, including Illinois, contract with managed care organizations to deliver health care services to people who qualify for Medicaid such as low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Mercyhealth in the release said it has a “large volume” of Medicaid managed care organization patients in the Rockford, Illinois, area.

To remedy the losses, Mercyhealth is dropping IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid programs, according to a news release from Mercyhealth.

Patients with IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina coverage will have 90 days to find new providers, doctors and hospitals, according to the release.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid patients will have six months to find new health care providers.

Mercyhealth will continue accepting patients with the Illinois Medicaid program, according to the release.

Vice-President Barb Bortner declined to answer questions from The Gazette on Wednesday.

Leadership pay cuts will begin the first pay period in May and could last through fiscal year 2021, depending on financial performance and patient volume, according to the email.

Merit-based pay programs for leaders and physicians have been suspended through 2020 as is employee retirement 403(b) contributions.

“Our sacrifice will be a strong message to all our employee/partners,” Bea says in the email.

Mercyhealth in late March announced it was placing an undisclosed number of employees on unpaid furlough.

Representatives in March said they did not expect the furloughs to last more than a few weeks.

Bortner declined to answer if any furloughed employees have returned to work.

Furloughs were issued to employees in nondirect patient care and in administrative, outpatient and clinic areas, according to a news release.

Mercyhealth will be taking further cost-reduction measures, according to the release.

The health care system is working on “right-sizing” services because of changing volume. An example of this is additional use of telemedicine services.

Mercyhealth East Clinic

Some employees at Mercyhealth East were temporarily laid off last week through the end of the month, according to an email from Clinic Director Michele Durdan to staff.

Laid off employees are receiving benefits through April but will have to enroll in Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, also known as COBRA, if the layoffs reach into May, according to the email.

COBRA is a federal program used to extend workers’ health care benefits after job loss, reduction in hours, transition between jobs, death, divorce and other events, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Employees are allowed to use paid time off, if available, while laid off, according to the email.

Some Mercyhealth East employees are represented by the United Auto Workers Local 95.

Layoff procedures outlined in the union’s collective bargaining agreement are being followed, according to the email.

“This will be the most significant challenge that Mercyhealth has ever faced and I am counting on each of you to help implement these changes,” Bea says in his email.