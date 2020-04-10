JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth is seeking and accepting donations of homemade masks and other protective gear.

Residents can create their own face masks using a pattern available at the Mercyhealth website.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at these hospitals:

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, N2950 highways 67 and 50, Lake Geneva.

Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside, 8201 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, Illinois.

Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton, 2400 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, Illinois.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, 901 Grant St., Harvard, Illinois.

Other items needed at medical facilities include N95 masks, surgical or procedural masks, thermometers with disposable covers, footwear covers, surgical or exam gloves, disposable isolation gowns, face shields, goggles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swabs.

Donations must be unopened and in original packaging.

Homemade mask patterns are available at mercyhealthsystem.org/coronavirus. For more information, call 888-396-3729.