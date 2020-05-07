JANESVILLE

The demand for cloth masks continues as the number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose again Thursday in Rock County.

The city of Janesville and United Way Blackhawk Region offered free masks to the public Thursday and gave away their entire stock, more than 300 of them.

The county reported 324 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county was reported at 12, an increase of two since Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the four Rock County hospitals were providing inpatient care for 19 COVID-19 patients, an increase of two from Wednesday, according to the announcement.

The county reports a minimum of 2,847 negative tests results, 219 of those reported Thursday.

A group called the Sew Connected Mask Warriors, working through the local United Way, plan to replenish the mask supply for next week’s giveaway at the Janesville Senior Center, according to a news release.

Janesville’s curbside mask giveaway is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until masks run out, on Thursdays, May 14, 21 and 28. Limit is one per person, but people can request masks for those who are unable to come themselves.

The masks reduce the spray of droplets from people’s mouths, reducing the mask wearer’s chances of spreading the virus to others.

Masks are recommended for use in stores and other enclosed spaces. The city has reported that employees at all the city’s grocery stores are wearing masks. Not all customers are.