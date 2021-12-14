MILTON
The Milton School District’s Board of Education voted 4-3 on Monday night in favor of optional masking for staff and students in grades 7th through 12th beginning Jan. 10, 2022.
Universal masking would remain in place for staff and students in 4K to 6th grade until the number of positive COVID-19 cases decreases for consecutive weeks. Masking will still be required on all student transportation for grades 4K to 12th grade.
Before the vote, Superintendent Rich Dahman reviewed the latest data on positive COVID-19 cases in the school district and in the county.
He said there were 42 active cases in the district as of Dec. 9 with 52 students quarantined due to in-school exposure and 54 more quarantined due to exposure outside of school facilities. There is only one active case among staff in the district, and one staff member is quarantined due to an in-school exposure, he said.
As of Dec. 6, there were 93 active positive cases within the school district boundaries.
About 67% of Milton students, ages 12 to 18, are vaccinated, Dahman said. Only 8.3% of 5 to 11 year-olds are fully vaccinated, but 21.1% of students in that age range had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dahman said.
Dahman introduced the motion to lift the universal masking mandate on Jan. 10.
Board member Dave Holterman said he was hesitant to vote yes on lifting the masking requirement for all students because such a small percentage of 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
“I would like to see those percentages come up because vaccines work. I could support the recommended action presented with a staggered start,” he said.
Board vice president Rick Mullen said, “What concerns me is the continued vaccine hesitancy among our community in general.”
He added, “I encourage everyone to go get vaccinated. If you’re eligible for a booster go get it. Get your kids vaccinated. Based on what we’ve heard tonight, that’s what will push us forward.”
State Report Cards
Ryan Ruggles, director of learning and innovation for the Milton School District, spoke to the board about the 2020-21 district and individual school report cards issued last month by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
For the 2020-21 school year, Milton School District received an overall score of 67.4 which “met expectations” as defined by the state.
The district and school report cards include a statement of caution to interpreting scores and ratings due to the pandemic.
For the 2021-22 school year, district officials are looking to improve practices for all students and address immediate and long-term student needs as well as equity concerns.
ESSER III Plan
The Milton School is expected to receive $1.9 million in ESSER III funding. 20% of that will be to address the academic impact of lost instructional time through the implementation of evidence-based interventions. Funds may be used to support MSD’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 13, 2020.