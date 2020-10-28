JANESVILLE

A long line of cars was backed up on Sunny Lane on Wednesday afternoon as drivers waited to get into the COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College.

One motorist said she waited more than a half-hour to get from County G to the turnoff, a gravel road leading from Sunny Lane to the BTC parking lot, where drive-thru testing is performed under a tent.

Traffic can still pass using one open lane on Sunny Lane, but cars were backed up in both directions at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff's deputy was directing traffic at County G and Sunny Lane.

The testing site is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 10.

Capt. Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff's Office said people should turn onto Sunny Lane from Highway 51, not County G.