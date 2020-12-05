Fourteen Rock County lodging facilities were awarded state grants this week to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The state awarded 663 grants totaling more than $18 million. Recipients got about $350 per eligible room, according to a news release.

Hotels, motels and other lodging facilities were hit hard by the pandemic as large-scale events were canceled and residents were advised to stay home as much as possible.

The grants were funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the release.

Local and national data show the pandemic has inflicted damage on the local hotel sector that would equal, if not surpass, the damage to many other hospitality markets across the U.S., according to a Nov. 28 report in The Gazette.

Overall, city room tax collections—a major gauge of business activity at hotels—have plummeted 35% to 75% per month since the start of the pandemic, according to city records.

Average room occupancy has dropped nearly 40% in 2020. Even during the hotel sector’s best month this year—August—occupancy was a dismal 55%, city data indicates.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that after the virus appeared here earlier this year, employment in Rock County’s hospitality sector plummeted 48% as 3,700 of the area’s 6,700 hotel and tourism jobs evaporated.

Surveys by the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association show that nearly half of the state's hotel and lodging properties could close in six months without financial aid, according to the release.

Local data shows that revenue for nightly stays has dropped throughout 2020. City data shows the average daily rate for Janesville hotels plummeted this year and remains at $76 per hotel guest—an $11.39 decline per guest compared to 2019 daily rates.