JANESVILLE
The United Way Blackhawk Region is mounting a mayday fund to help area nonprofit agencies grappling with shortfalls in resources and volunteers as the agencies respond to a cascade of new needs linked to the COVID-19 crisis.
In a live-streamed announcement Monday morning United Way Blackhawk Region CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said the Janesville-based United Way office has released $100,000 in “seed funds” from its emergency reserves to a new fund it’s calling the COVID-19 Action Fund.
United Way would funnel its seed funds and any private donations to the Action Fund directly to local nonprofit groups now and in the weeks to come as the agencies mount volunteer and social service responses to those who the agency says will be "disproportionately affected" by the COVID-19 virus.
Fanning-Penny said as of 8 a.m. Monday, private donors had added $31,000 to United Way’s seed fund, and during the umbrella agency’s live streamed announcement, more donors were registering donations to United Way.
The agency is now accepting donations specifically for COVID-19 response by local agencies, including food and paper goods deliveries to families, social services to those who have mental illnesses and are isolated because of the virus, and people who could face a rise in family violence under the strain of a pandemic that has upended the normal pulse of daily life.
During the live-streamed announcement, Fanning-Penny and United Way Blackhawk Region Board President Al Hulick sat at a table at a 10-foot distance from each other as they issued a plea to the community for unity, volunteerism, giving and donations.
Both said United Way’s initial infusion of $100,000 would cover only a fraction of the needs they said will arise in the days to come as the area’s most vulnerable populations see the economic, social and public-health impacts of COVID-19.
Fanning-Penny said last week, calls to United Way’s local 211 service line increased more than 200 percent—just one indication of the mounting need locally under the growing strain of the COVID-19 crisis.
The United Way is operates as a funding nonprofit, an umbrella organization that directs resources to other, member nonprofits to help those groups respond to community needs. Under a COVID-19 plan the United Way has assembled, Fanning-Penny said, the agency’s Blackhawk Region will suspend its normal policies of funneling funds only to organizations that are designated United Way partners.
That, Fanning-Penny said, is an effort to allow as help as many registered nonprofits as possible respond to a multitude of needs that now are mounting, including a shortfall in volunteers who’d carry out local responses to COVID-19.
People can donate to the COVID-19 Action Fund by visiting a designated page on the United Way Blackhawk Region’s website.
The United Way plans to circulate information on its own website that will identify immediate and ongoing needs and pinpoint shortfalls in volunteers as the health crisis continues, Penny-Fanning said.
Immediate areas of concern, Fanning-Penny said, are:
- Shortfalls in local poll workers.
- Food insecurity as suspension of school operations has left children without access to school lunch programs.
- A shortage of young, healthy volunteers to carry out local nonprofit responses.
- Mounting family crises tied to domestic violence.
- Logistical difficulties nonprofits face now because of changes to their hours of service and social distancing state health mandates that have made face-to-face interactions during the COVID-19 crisis.
The United Way now is offering a special COVID-19 platform through its own website to make a rolling inventory of emerging local nonprofit needs and create a clearinghouse to help nonprofits continue to canvass for volunteers and resources as more people become home bound during the health crisis.
The United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund, Fanning-Penny and Hulick said, is separate from other funding initiatives the agency operates. Donations to the agency will be funneled through an oversight committee the agency’s Blackhawk Region operates, but all Action Fund donations would go directly to registered nonprofits without an administration fee, Fanning-Penny said.
