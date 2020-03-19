JANESVILLE
Local Lions clubs have canceled their 2020 Rose & Carnation Sale as well as Rose Day 2020 because of concern over the coronavirus.
Rose Day was scheduled throughout Rock County for April 17-18.
Those who bought flowers in advance will be refunded in coming weeks.
The Janesville Noon Lions Club will communicate with its buyers soon, and Lions clubs in Milton and Beloit will do the same.
“While no quarantine currently exists, the potential for limitations on products coming into the country could happen at any time, which would put a larger burden on the number of refunds that would need to occur at a later date,” the clubs’ news release states.
The Lions Rose & Carnation Sale is a longtime tradition and the Janesville club’s largest annual fundraiser, with all profits benefiting community projects and services. Those services include vision screening for local kindergarten students and improvements to the Lions Beach, Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab and other facilities.
Members are working on ideas to replace the revenue so these projects and donations can continue, the release states.
The Janesville club invites the public to its other main fundraiser, the Lions Club Chicken Roast at Riverside Park in Janesville on Aug. 16.