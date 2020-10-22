More people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in local hospitals Wednesday than ever before, and hospital officials are pleading for people to take precautions.

On Wednesday, 37 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and that number dropped to 33 on Thursday. Both days surpassed the previous hospitalization record of 30 people in one day, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

This week's hospitalization numbers are more than four times the number of people hospitalized one month ago. Eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sept. 22.

"The sharp rise in hospitalizations is concerning, as Rock County hospitals are having fewer open beds available to provide care for patients with COVID infections and other illnesses or injuries," Marie-Noel Sandoval, the county's health officer, said in a news release.

Rock County hospitals still have beds available, but the number is dwindling, according to the release.

Hospital capacity is an urgent concern because fall and winter months typically have higher hospitalizations rates, according to the news release.

Each health care system has a surge plan if hospitals become overwhelmed, but the hope is those plans won't be needed, according to the release.

Overflow could prompt county hospitals to turn to alternative facilities, such as the state field hospital in West Allis, according to the release.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville does not currently plan to send patients to West Allis, spokeswoman Erica Mathis said in an email to The Gazette.

Use of an alternative care facility is included in the hospital's surge plan if needed, she said.

"We hope that our community members can help to 'flatten the curve' so taking that step doesn't become necessary," Mathis said.

The Gazette was unable to immediately reach a Mercyhealth representative for comment.

Meanwhile, a community testing site at Blackhawk Technical College closed four hours early Thursday because the site exceeded its allotted number of tests, said Jennifer Thompson, a college spokeswoman.

Officials as of Thursday afternoon had administered 900 tests between Wednesday and Thursday, a 50% increase from the 600 tests that had been planned for the two days, Thompson said.

Rock County officials are working with the state to obtain more test kits for future testing days, according to a news release from Sheriff Troy Knudson.

Testing will resume Wednesday, Thompson said.

There are 1,509 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up 81 from Wednesday, according to county data.

A near-record 163 new cases were reported to the health department Thursday, bringing the county's all-time count to 4,455.

Of test results received Thursday, 25% were positive.

Thirty-nine people have died from COVID-19 in Rock County.