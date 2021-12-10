ROCK COUNTY
Rock County hospitals, including Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, MercyHealth and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, have been reporting significant increases in emergency department visits for the past several weeks. Because of this, the health system’s are asking for the community’s help by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The release states: “Vaccination is the most effective tool to control the spread of COVID-19 and prevent severe illness. Community members who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Those who have already been fully vaccinated are also encouraged to receive a booster shot at least six months after completing the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine series, or two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals interested in the vaccine can visit rockcountyshot.com to find a provider near you.
According to a Rock County Public Health Department press release, fall and winter are the busiest times for Rock County hospitals. The local hospitals are currently reporting emergency department activity that is nearly double what it was this time last year.
The release also stated, “Last year, the COVID-19 inpatient census peaked at 74, which is an amount no one wants to reach again. There are now 57 community members who are receiving inpatient care due to COVID-19, and many beds are also being occupied by those who no longer have “active” cases of COVID-19 but remain hospitalized and seriously ill.”
The local hospitals are also reporting that patients are coming in with more severe illnesses and need to be hospitalized for longer periods of time. All health systems are now very near or at capacity on a daily basis, according to the release.
The health department also strongly encourages individuals to follow these preventative measures, in addition to getting the vaccine and booster: receive the influenza vaccine; wear mask or face coverings in indoor setting that cover both your nose and mouth, practice good hand hygiene, using hand sanitizer or soap and water; maintain social distancing of at least six feet; choose smaller gatherings; and stay home when you feel unwell.
The release ends with this statement: “Rock County’s hospitals would like to remind community members that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. We should all continue to take precautions to minimize the risk of infection and hospitalization. Taking these steps will help protect ourselves and our loved ones. We all play a part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and improving our current situation.”