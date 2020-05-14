The state safer-at-home order is gone, but local governments are stepping into the breach.

Rock and Walworth counties are taking very different approaches.

Rock County officials started talking to local governments about what to do if the state Supreme Court rescinded the state safer-at-home order before the court issued its ruling Wednesday night.

The county issued its own order, consistent with safer-at-home, soon after the Supreme Court struck down the state order.

Rock County's neighbor to the east has a different approach.

"Effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups," Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County public health officer, said in a statement Thursday morning.

"Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace Safer at Home at this time," Bergstrom said.

Walworth County issued guidance to businesses on its website for how they should protect their customers.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said at noon that deputies had received no complaints of people violating the county's order.

Knudson said deputies would take an educational approach if they do encounter violations, as it's likely many people have not yet heard of the county action.

The city of Janesville will issue its own statement later today, said Elizabeth Hough, public information officer for the city's joint information center.

In the meantime, "we’ll enforce the county order in place as required," Hough said. "We ask for the community's help in continuing to do their part to slow the spread."

Hough said the city was working with Rock County officials to coordinate the message.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther supported the county's action.

"We appreciate the leadership of Rock County Public Health in providing necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Beloit and beyond," Luther said on the city Facebook page. "We are not past the public health crisis here in our own community. Please continue to maintain social distancing and stay home unless it is for essential items."

Rock County is working with local and regional authorities “to try to develop a consistent plan and message going forward regardless of what happens with the Supreme Court’s decision,” County Administrator Josh Smith wrote in an email issued before the ruling was made public.

“We are working on a Rock County-specific task force with other local community leaders to provide shape and substance to ongoing community response, reopening, and recovery efforts. Hope to have more detail on that soon,” Smith wrote.

The Rock County Public Health Department issued its own extension of the state safer-at-home order soon after the Supreme Court ruled. The extension continues through May 26.

Rock County is relying on a state statute, 252.03(2), that gives local health departments authority to do “what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease,” Smith said in the email.

“This authority includes the power to order limited travel or prohibit mass gatherings, for example,” Smith said.

The county also cites state Statute 323.14(4)(a), which gives counties “the power to order, by ordinance or resolution, whatever is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection, and welfare of persons and property within the local unit of government in the emergency,” Smith wrote.

This story will be updated as information becomes available Thursday.