Food pantries across the area put out a call Tuesday for volunteers to replace elderly people who are staying home because of the coronavirus.
Major Tom McDowell of the Salvation Army food pantry in Janesville said workers from the Wisconsin Senior Employment Program, or WISE, had been doing the work, but the state-run program ordered all the workers to stay home.
“Our WISE workers wanted to keep working,” McDowell said, but they had to abide by the order.
The elderly are said to be more susceptible to developing serious illness when the virus infects them.
The food is packed each day for distribution.
“That workforce went away at the end of last week. It’s a smart move, and we are deliberately limiting even the number of people helping, trying to maintain that social distance,” McDowell said.
McDowell said he needs people in the Janesville and Beloit sites who are able to move boxes and pack bags. The need is especially acute in Beloit.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program, a federal program represented locally by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, issued the appeal.
Those interested in helping should contact individual food pantries for more information:
Rock County
- Beloit Salvation Army, noon-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 628 Broad St., Beloit. Call Captain Tripp at 608-359-8634.
- Caritas, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at 2840 Prairie Ave., Beloit. Call Max Dodson, 608-921-8256.
- Clinton Food Pantry, 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 300 High St., Clinton. Call 608-676-4994.
- ECHO, 9-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, 65 High St., Janesville. Call 608-757-5025.
- Edgerton Outreach, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at 106 S. Main St., Edgerton. Call 608-921-9268.
- Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, at 206 S. Madison St., Evansville. Call Naomi Cord-Vine at 608-882-4532.
- Janesville Salvation Army, noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. Call 608-757-2244.
- Orfordville Food Pantry, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 N. Main St., Orfordville. Call 608-879-2575.
Walworth County
- Harold Johnson Food Pantry, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Call Terry Bailey, 262-374-3503.
- Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry, 2-4 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. Call Madeline Zindrik at 262-215-4458.
- East Troy Food Pantry, 7:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at 2861 Austin St., East Troy. Call Mary Lou Luedtke, 262-949-8163.
- Elkhorn Food Pantry, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 14 W. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Call 262-723-6359 or 262-742-3799.
- Lake Geneva Food Pantry, 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 715 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva. Call Joanne Kanas, 262-210-2525.
- Sharon Food Pantry, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at 125 Pearl St., Sharon. Call Pat Harvey, 262-736-9144.
- Walworth County Food Pantry, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Friday, at 205 Commerce Court, Elkhorn. Call Susan Hughes, 262-723-4488.