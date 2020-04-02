JANESVILLE
Gale Price, Janesville's economic development director, was watching a webinar Thursday intended to help public officials bone up on Small Business Administration lending standards.
Not exactly light learning for a sunny, early-April afternoon.
But at a time when the COVID-19 epidemic has shackled local governments and many businesses, relegated thousands to working from home, furloughs or layoffs, local and state officials continue to look for answers on how deeply the COVID-19 shutdown is wounding the economy.
Those answers need to come soon as federal and state governments work to plan a response.
This week, local economic development officials have been urging businesses to respond to what will become a monthly COVID-19 economic impact survey and study being conducted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services.
The survey is an early attempt to quantify problems companies are now facing statewide because of the economic vapor-lock caused by COVID-19.
Price said it would take hundreds of phone calls to local businesses and industries to get his arms around the immediate impacts of the novel coronavirus on Janesville’s economy.
He said Thursday he was familiarizing himself with the WEDC survey, saying it could be an important tool to help local governments and the state gauge what kind of federal relief local businesses might need.
Trade industries and economic development groups frequently run economic surveys, and under normal circumstances, participation by private industry tends to be spotty. The COVID-19 crisis places new significance on such surveys and data-gathering efforts, Price said.
It could become somewhat of a census for desperate times.
Some economists already expect severe economic disruption well into the first half of this year, and some are predicting recession is certain along with an average unemployment rate that could spike to 15% later this year.
“We’re clearly under a very, very different set of circumstances now. That’s why it's important for the state to have a clear understanding of what is the economic impact of this whole event. If they go back for a (federal) ask, they want to have it well quantified," Price said.
Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said she sent the survey to all businesses in the association to increase local participation.
“During this tough time, we have seen so many of our businesses collaborate in exciting ways,” El-Amin said. “This isn’t something that we could have planned for, but the creativity and support that has come from it has been amazing.”
The first survey was released Wednesday, and as of Thursday nearly 700 Wisconsin companies had responded, said Jeffrey Sachse, director of the UW-Oshkosh survey team.
Surveys will be issued to businesses monthly, Sachse said, with companies able to respond starting the first week to 10 days of every month “for the foreseeable future.”
“We want to be able to share these impacts with as many organizations as possible. We also want to track this information over time as we know that the pandemic has not impacted every sector of the economy equally or at the same time," Sachse said.
Beloit Daily News reporter Austin Montgomery contributed to this report.