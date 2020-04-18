JANESVILLE

It was months ago, but Andrew has bleary memories of the state he was in when he showed up last June at GIFTS Men’s Shelter in Janesville.

He’d washed out of a job, was evicted from his apartment, and his body was emaciated by malnutrition linked to chronic alcohol abuse.

“I was a walking skeleton," he said. "It was a blur for a couple of months before I started to realize or process anything. I don’t remember much from that period, except that I looked like a skeleton.”

Andrew didn't want his full name published out of privacy concerns as he continues to rebuild his life. He’s one of more than two dozen men who are residents and clients in a life-recovery program at GIFTS, a faith-based men’s shelter on the city's northwest side.

His recovery from homelessness continues at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans hunkered down at home, waiting until health officials say it’s safe to return to their normal lives.

But Andrew and others at GIFTS have no home to hunker inside of during COVID-19.

As the pandemic rages on, GIFTS officials are trying to maintain core services: shelter, substance abuse and employment counseling, mentoring and transitional housing.

The nonprofit also is hunting for a new director and facing a shortfall of volunteers amid an economic vapor-lock that has left some of the community’s most vulnerable people—GIFTS clients—facing new roadblocks to employment.

At GIFTS, Andrew had begun to find his feet again. He's gained 20 pounds since last summer. He’s trying to stay sober. A few months ago, the shelter helped him land a part-time job cleaning exercise rooms at a health club.

Then COVID-19 hit.

Andrew got laid off in late March, when the gym was forced to temporarily close under a state-mandated business shutdown.

The 12 hours a week he worked had started to add up to a sense of purpose and a small savings. But as of this week, Andrew’s phone is out of data, his job is on hold, and his recovery—at least his transition toward financial independence—is on pause.

His reaction to the events of the last few weeks is calm and understated.

“I’m in the best place I can be right now, being at GIFTS. I haven’t thought about it a lot, but the way I was last summer, if this COVID-19 thing had happened then … I don’t know,” Andrew said. “I wouldn’t have been spending much time taking care of myself. Changing my clothing, eating, washing my hands or anything like that. I can’t picture that I would have even known or cared. Not where I was at.”

GIFTS is seeking a new director after the departure in March of Stephanie Burton, who spent nearly a decade at the nonprofit's helm.

Burton had announced her plans to move closer to her family months before COVID-19 struck.

Matt Prestil, president of the GIFTS Board of Directors, said the shelter is working with an interim director who manages a homeless shelter in Eau Claire and visits GIFTS once a week.

Equally pressing, Prestil said, is the need for volunteers. GIFTS is currently limiting contact that volunteers have with clients to protect the health of those at the shelter.

Volunteers who normally help out with meals now are dropping off food without interacting with the men. Staff and longer-term guests who have been trained in supervisory roles and food safety are helping run the kitchen and overnight supervision.

Some volunteers have begged off overnight supervision shifts to protect their own health.

Weeks before the public shutdown, a doctor that GIFTS works with warned that COVID-19 could strike the Midwest hard. Prestil said the doctor advised the shelter to take measures to quarantine the men to protect them from illness.

Prestil and the daytime resource center supervisor, Tim Borowski, said GIFTS is operating just under its normal capacity now, in part because it decided to stop taking new clients before the shutdown.

Men at the shelter also have canceled outside appointments that aren’t mandatory or health-related. The shelter is keeping in touch with county and private health officials daily and giving the men daily updates about the status of the pandemic, Borowski said.

Some resources that GIFTS makes available for men who need a hard reboot in their lives are still available at the shelter. However, some outside resources have been more difficult to access, Borowski said.

Clients face long waits for help because of an unprecedented flood of new unemployment claims. Some men who receive substance abuse and addiction counseling are forging a path to sobriety via virtual sessions.

So far, the men have stayed healthy, Borowski said.

“Usually, this time of year, we’ve got lots of colds," he said. "We've not even had that, though. We've not had a single (COVID-19) scare. We've been super, super blessed in that we were able to get out front of things.”

Borowski said some men are painting, writing poetry and drawing to pass the time. He said it’s been heartening to see them band together emotionally to pull through a time when they’re trying to recover from homelessness in a relative vacuum.

“People’s lives are really on hold right now," Borowski said. "But almost by default, we’ve got men who are stepping in, not just filling holes in our schedules, in our kitchen, but by becoming the encouragers. It really warms my heart every day now to see how much the guys lean on each other.”