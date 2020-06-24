JANESVILLE

Lions Beach, the Riverside Park splash pad and the town square Bubbler are now open after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced in a news release Wednesday the facilities would reopen the same day but patrons should adhere to public safety guidelines aimed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city's recreation division recommends the following:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands before and after use.

Bring hand sanitizer and use it regularly.

Practice social distancing.

Do not bring or join large groups.

Limit capacity at the splash pads to 25 people at a time.

There will be no attendants or lifeguards at the beach or splash pads, according to the news release.

The city announced last month it would not open Rockport Pool or the Palmer Park wading pool this summer.

City staff believe this is in the best interest for the public’s health as the novel coronavirus continues to circulate through the community, Shelly Slapak, recreation director, told The Gazette last month.

It is difficult to enforce in pools recommended safety measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, Slapak said.

Regularly cleaning the many surfaces and areas at the pools such as the bathrooms, changing areas, chairs and tables, would be difficult, Slapak said.

Lions Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 8. The Riverside Park Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m through Sept. 13. The Town Square is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.through Sept. 13.

All facilities are free.

The Janesville Ice Arena will reopen Sunday, June 28, for small group rentals, according to the news release.