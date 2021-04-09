JANESVILLE
Community Action's Kids Learning Center in Janesville is temporarily closed until mid-April in the wake of two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Executive Director Marc Perry said the center was notified of two confirmed cases at the center Thursday.
"We have notified those who were in direct contact with those who tested positive," Perry said. "We will continue to keep parents and guardians informed. The building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the children’s return."
Perry stressed the move to close the center temporarily was a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of children, parents and staff.
The center will reopen April 20, Perry said.