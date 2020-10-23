LAKE GENEVA

A free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open in Lake Geneva every Tuesday beginning Oct. 27.

The site will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 8 at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, according to a news release.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer up to 300 tests per day, according to the release.

Those looking to be tested can register ahead of time online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Walworth County has totaled 3,213 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the county's health department.

Eleven people were hospitalized in the county Thursday. Thirty-eight Walworth County residents have died from the disease.