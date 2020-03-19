JANESVILLE
Retail chain Kohl's says it will temporarily shut down all of its 1,100 stores as of 7 p.m. Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
In the release, Kohl's said it plans to close its retail stores "until at least April 1." The chain said the move is to "demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus."
The closures include the store at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave.
Meanwhile, Kohl's said it will continue to offer online shopping on its website and through its Shop Kohl's app.
The retailer plans to keep paying its employees for two weeks during the shutdown, according to the release.
Until Thursday, the apparel and household product retailer had kept its stores in Wisconsin and others states open despite widespread closings of indoor malls, restaurants and other businesses amid government mandates to limit crowd sizes.
Kohl's had crimped store hours to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing.
The Janesville Mall closed earlier this week in response to a public health emergency that Gov. Tony Evers declared March 12.
Janesville police and paramedics responded to a retail theft at Kohl's on Thursday afternoon.
Police told The Gazette an apparent shoplifter fell while trying to flee the store and had minor injuries.