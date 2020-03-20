Jay's Big Rolls keeps rolling amid outbreak

JVG_200320_BIGROLLS_02
Jayson Duffy, left, who runs Janesville-based Jay’s Big Rolls, works with employee Nick Branz to fill orders for paper and cleaning products. Duffy says he's been working long hours since March 12, when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. He worked 17 hours just on Wednesday.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Jayson Duffy gets a workout every Independence Day when his company, Jay’s Big Rolls, tosses rolls of wrapped toilet paper to the crowds at the Milton Fourth of July parade.

Thanks to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the new coronavirus that causes it, that July workout doesn’t seem so hard.

JVG_200320_BIGROLLS_01
Jayson Duffy, who runs Janesville-based Jay’s Big Rolls with his family, wraps a pallet of nitrile gloves with plastic to ready it for shipping. The company sells toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and cleaning products to businesses. Since March 12, the company has been way behind on orders because of a crush of demand.

“I used to think the Fourth of July parade was a workout. This has been a heck of a lot bigger workout,” said Duffy, who runs Janesville-based Jay’s Big Rolls with his family. “I’ve been running nonstop. It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’

“Thursday (last week), it just exploded; it just went nuts. We’ve been crazy scrambling here. We’re a small business.”

Over a three-day span, Jay’s Big Rolls moved more than 400 cases of toilet paper—far more than usual, Duffy said. He said the company is way behind on orders because of the crush of walk-ins, phone calls and website orders.

It’s not just toilet paper. Jay’s Big Rolls also sells other common cleaning products, such as paper towels, dispensers, tissues, soap, disinfectant and gloves. All of them are popular products in the coronavirus pandemic.

JVG_200320_BIGROLLS_03
Nick Branz, an employee at Jay’s Big Rolls, rushes out with forklift to move a palate of nitrile gloves off the ground and into the delivery truck as it begins to rain Thursday. The Janesville-based company has been behind on orders because of a recent crush of walk-ins, phone calls and website orders.

“They pretty much took everything we got,” Duffy said. “We sell hand sanitizer, which is typically something we don’t even sell that much of, but of course everyone wants hand sanitizer. We’re basically out of that. If we wanted to order Purell in a pump right now, we can’t even order it.”

Luckily, Duffy had about 400 extra cases of toilet paper on hand before the panic buying started. Last Saturday, Jay’s Big Rolls posted a Facebook message that the company had plenty of toilet paper to start the next week—which is saying a lot, considering the empty toilet paper shelves in stores across the country.

Jay’s Big Rolls mainly sells to businesses, Duffy said, but he noted he has seen a dramatic increase in walk-ins by individual customers.

And even businesses are increasing their orders.

It’s gotten so crazy that Duffy has had to cut back orders in an attempt to ration supplies so everyone can get some.

He’s not the only one feeling the effects. Employees have had to endure late lunch breaks and constant phone calls since late last week, he said.

JVG_200320_BIGROLLS_04
Jayson Duffy of Jay’s Big Rolls has received phone calls and text message from people as far away as South Carolina and California who are looking to buy toilet paper and cleaning products, both of which are in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day, Duffy even ran down the road to deliver supplies to a customer in need.

“She sounded desperate and needed help,” he said. “It felt really great to help out. I’m both mentally and physically exhausted, but I still try to go out of the way to help people.”

Although business has been great, Duffy yearns for a return to status quo.

“Honestly, I’ll be happy when it’s over,” he said.

