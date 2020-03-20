Jay's Big Rolls keeps rolling amid outbreak

JANESVILLE
Jayson Duffy gets a workout every Independence Day when his company, Jay’s Big Rolls, tosses rolls of wrapped toilet paper to the crowds at the Milton Fourth of July parade.
Thanks to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the new coronavirus that causes it, that July workout doesn’t seem so hard.
“I used to think the Fourth of July parade was a workout. This has been a heck of a lot bigger workout,” said Duffy, who runs Janesville-based Jay’s Big Rolls with his family. “I’ve been running nonstop. It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’
“Thursday (last week), it just exploded; it just went nuts. We’ve been crazy scrambling here. We’re a small business.”
Over a three-day span, Jay’s Big Rolls moved more than 400 cases of toilet paper—far more than usual, Duffy said. He said the company is way behind on orders because of the crush of walk-ins, phone calls and website orders.
It’s not just toilet paper. Jay’s Big Rolls also sells other common cleaning products, such as paper towels, dispensers, tissues, soap, disinfectant and gloves. All of them are popular products in the coronavirus pandemic.
“They pretty much took everything we got,” Duffy said. “We sell hand sanitizer, which is typically something we don’t even sell that much of, but of course everyone wants hand sanitizer. We’re basically out of that. If we wanted to order Purell in a pump right now, we can’t even order it.”
Luckily, Duffy had about 400 extra cases of toilet paper on hand before the panic buying started. Last Saturday, Jay’s Big Rolls posted a Facebook message that the company had plenty of toilet paper to start the next week—which is saying a lot, considering the empty toilet paper shelves in stores across the country.
Jay’s Big Rolls mainly sells to businesses, Duffy said, but he noted he has seen a dramatic increase in walk-ins by individual customers.
And even businesses are increasing their orders.
It’s gotten so crazy that Duffy has had to cut back orders in an attempt to ration supplies so everyone can get some.
He’s not the only one feeling the effects. Employees have had to endure late lunch breaks and constant phone calls since late last week, he said.
One day, Duffy even ran down the road to deliver supplies to a customer in need.
“She sounded desperate and needed help,” he said. “It felt really great to help out. I’m both mentally and physically exhausted, but I still try to go out of the way to help people.”
Although business has been great, Duffy yearns for a return to status quo.
“Honestly, I’ll be happy when it’s over,” he said.