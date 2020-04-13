JANESVILLE

Mess and grime are the ordinary lot of school custodians.

They are also used to the germs left behind. Seasonal influenza, colds and pink eye—not to mention boogers and gum stuck to the bottom of chairs— also are part of their work.

Now these essential workers also have to deal with COVID-19, a bug that, like many viruses, can survive for “several hours to days” on certain surfaces, according to the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Bill Samborski, custodial manager for the Janesville School District, said his custodians are taking every precaution and are following social distancing rules.

They also are adjusting and readjusting to circumstances that are constantly changing. For instance, they don’t know if or when the schools will re-open, and they must keep track of staff, such as teachers, who come into the schools occasionally, and food service workers, who come in every day of the week. It’s the custodians’ jobs to be on the front line of sanitizing all used surfaces.

“We’re usually flexible, but now, we have to be very, very flexible,” Samborski said.

Here’s the challenge: The district has 59 full-time people and 27 part-time people who clean 2.25 million square feet of space each week and attend to a variety of other duties such as snow removal near the school entrances, delivering supplies and conducting security checks during openings and closings of the buildings.

Now, their routine includes regular sanitizing of furniture, door and cabinet knobs, handles, surfaces, athletic equipment and facilities, eating areas, commons and offices, lockers, benches and ledges everywhere.

During summer, custodians do their usual cleaning during summer school along with deep cleaning that includes stripping and re-waxing floors; cleaning carpets, furniture and shelves, and cleaning bathrooms from floor to ceiling. Desks in classrooms get moved into hallways, and a team cleans each room completely.

Along with the cleaning and sanitizing of all areas that are used, crews have started on their summer work—which can’t be done as usual.

Instead, it is being done in bits and pieces so school facilities will be prepared for any possible contingency.

The state’s safer-at-home order could be extended through May ... or not. When it is lifted at some point, will children come back to school and work during summer? Summer school could take place ... or not. Or it could take place later in the summer.

“We also don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Samborski said. “There are so many permutations.”