JANESVILLE
COVID-19 has forced Janesville’s Lincoln Elementary School to turn to virtual classes starting next week.
In-person teaching is expected to resume after winter break, starting Jan. 4, the Janesville School District announced Friday.
The change is prompted by students and staff on quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or for being close contacts of people with positive test results.
District spokesman Patrick Gasper would not say how many staff or students at Lincoln are affected by COVID-19.
Gasper did give numbers for infections and close contacts for all 12 elementary schools combined: Eight students and 13 staff members have tested positive, while 21 students and 49 staff members are on quarantine after having close contact with an infected person.
Lincoln students attended classes at the school Friday. They were sent home with their iPads and charging cords, the district said.
Parents of students who were not at school Friday may call the school at 608-743-6700 to make arrangements to pick up the equipment.
Lincoln students will not have classes Monday, a “transition day,” according to the announcement. Classes resume online Tuesday and continue through Dec. 22.
Families should receive information about the virtual instruction schedule before instruction begins Tuesday.
During virtual instruction, school lunch and breakfast will be available free for curbside pickup at Lincoln Elementary any day that school is in session.
Meals will be available inside Lincoln’s Door 2 from 7 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays starting Monday.
The Lincoln meals are in addition to the meal pickup locations established at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools and Craig and Parker high schools. Meals are also available at Rockvale Mobile Home Park from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. No meals will be distributed over winter break, Dec. 23-Jan. 1.
All district middle and high schools pivoted to virtual instruction after a school board decision.
“The School District of Janesville … thanks the community for their flexibility, patience, and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the news release states.