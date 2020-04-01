JANESVILLE
A Janesville native who was stranded when Peru closed its borders for the COVID-19 pandemic is back home and safe, her father said.
Maddie Schroeder was asleep Wednesday afternoon, recovering from being awake for nearly two days as she flew from Cusco to Lima, Peru, and then to Miami and finally to Chicago, said her father, Scott Schroeder, a Janesville attorney.
She is healthy and glad to be back, Scott said. He is staying away from Maddie because he is caring for his parents, and he doesn’t want to transfer the virus, if Maddie happened to pick it up as she traveled through crowded airports.
The two exchanged greetings, Maddie from her mother’s car and Scott from his truck, about 40 feet from each other, after Shelly Schroeder drove her daughter from Chicago to Janesville on Wednesday, Scott said.
“That’s the closest we could get. It’s like torture to go through all of this and you can’t even give your daughter a hug,” he said.
Scott complimented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, a Janesville native himself, on their efforts to bring Maddie home.
“They did a great job for us. I can’t thank them enough. I’m really grateful. They got the job done,” he said.
Steil said in a news release that he spoke to State Department officials in Peru on Sunday about Maddie’s situation, and she boarded her flight Tuesday.
Steil said anyone who has problems related to the pandemic can call his office for help.
Neighbors welcomed Maddie home with signs and balloons Wednesday, and a special gift was found on the Schroeder’s porch.
When interviewed by The Gazette a week ago, Maddie told of being quarantined with her roommates, afraid to go outside because of reports of police acting unpredictably.
She said the government had banned drinking, and one thing she wanted when she got home was a Spotted Cow, a popular New Glarus Brewing product that is not sold outside Wisconsin.
Scott said they found two Spotted Cow six-packs on the porch.