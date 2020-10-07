JANESVILLE

Free coronavirus testing will be available in Janesville next week.

A drive-thru testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 16, at Dawson Ball Fields, 900 Beloit Ave., according to a news release.

Testing will be available for anyone ages 5 and older.

People are encouraged to get tested if they are experiencing any of these symptoms:

Cough.

Fatigue.

Loss of taste or smell.

Shortness of breath.

Sore throat.

Congestion or runny nose.

Fever.

Muscle pain.

Nausea or vomiting.

Chills.

Headache.

Diarrhea.

No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Up to 500 tests will be given each day. The site will shut down once 500 tests are administered, according to the release.

A Spanish-language interpreter will be available.

Nasal swabs will be used by members of the National Guard to collect samples.

As of Wednesday, there were 620 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 23 people hospitalized.

There have been 2,939 total cases and 34 deaths in Rock County since March.