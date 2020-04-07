JANESVILLE
Neighbors Margaret Udey and Glenda Hemmerling wore their masks and came to vote at the former Sears store in the Janesville Mall on Tuesday morning.
The two elderly women—Udey walking with a cane--had requested absentee ballots, but those hadn’t arrived, so they decided to vote in person.
They knew about the health risk from the coronavirus, they said, but they came anyway, “because I feel it’s the most important thing we can do,” said Udey.
“I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of people that are going to do that, especially with the court order that the absentee ballots have to be postmarked by today,” said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court ruling, saying that absentee ballots must arrive in the mail or be hand delivered by 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, or be postmarked Tuesday and arrive by 4 p.m. next Monday.
The empty Sears store was converted to a polling place in order to consolidate five polling places, especially for this election. A similar consolidation was done at the Rock County Job Center. The only Janesville voting places that didn’t change for this election are the Hedberg Public Library and City Hall.
About 20 people were in line before 7 a.m. at Sears, and people streamed in almost continuously for the first 40 minutes that a reporter observed. Some voted with no lines at all, and the lines that developed at some tables were short.
Poll workers wore face shields, which allowed them to bypass state guidance, which required them to stay at least 6 feet from voters at all times, and this seemed to speed up the process.
About half the voters observed wore masks. Some voters were asked to pull down their masks so poll workers could check their faces against their photo IDs.
“We are busier than I thought we were going to be, way busier,” said Chief Elections Inspector Tammy Brown.
Many voters were older, despite the fact that health experts have been saying for weeks that the elderly are more at risk from the coronavirus than healthy young people.
Silver-haired poll worker Jerry Moore was working at Sears, unlike many longtime poll workers, who decided not to take chances with their health.
“I figure, come on, what are the odds?” Moore said. “This is probably the safest place in the whole city.”
Officials had gloves and sanitizer on hand in addition to their masks and shields.
Moore said people his age are more familiar with contagious diseases, having lived through times when tuberculosis and polio ravaged the population.
Other voters said they were concerned about the health risk, but they came anyway.
A younger voter, David Gretzinger was among several voters who sensed politics played a role in Monday’s events, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the elections postponed, and then Republican leaders asked the state Supreme Court to nullify that order, which it did, along ideological lines.
Robert Forrestal wore a mask with protruding filters and a face shield, that sealed around the edges of his face. He said he wore it “in protest” of politicians putting people in harm’s way by not delaying the vote.
Gretzinger was among those not wearing a mask. “We send all the masks to my sister,” who is an emergency room doctor in Texas, he said.
Polls close at 8 p.m. The state Elections Commission issued guidance Tuesday morning, saying that results of these elections may not be released until after 4 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.