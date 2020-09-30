JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville will allow trick-or-treating on Halloween this year, with a lot of precautions recommended.

The city also warned against Halloween parties and haunted houses.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends against house-to-house trick-or-treating.

The federal Centers for Disesase Control and Prevention said last week that traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity.

The CDC said an alternative, “where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance, such as at the end of a driveway," is a moderate-risk activity.

The city on Wednesday announced trick-or-treating hours of 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

“If you do not wish to participate, please be sure your porch lights are turned off during these hours. Residents who do wish to participate are asked to adhere to the safety guidelines and public health recommendations,” the city said in a news release.

The guidelines:

• Trick-or-treaters, chaperones and residents handing out candy should wear masks, defined as "a cloth face covering."

• Stay home if feeling sick.

• Do not hand out candy if you or anyone in your household is sick. Leave your porch lights off.

• Contact your doctor if you or your child are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19 before participating in Halloween activities.

• Limit groups of trick-or-treaters to household members only.

• Limit number of chaperones for each group.

• Maintain social distance from other groups. Leave at least 6 feet between your group and the next while walking or visiting residences.

• Visit only the houses with lights on. If lights are out, please move on to the next residence.

• Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl or common container – or set up a hand sanitizing station.

• Avoid homemade treats made by strangers. Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats.

• Enjoy Halloween parties with immediate family only. Avoid large group gatherings.

The city recommends those passing out candy should:

Use tongs or gloves to hand out candy, or try these ideas: Set up a table of treats in the driveway, use PVC pipe to deliver candy from a distance, attach treats to sticks stuck in the ground, hang treats from a wall or fence.

• Give out prepackaged candy only.

• Do not give out candy if anyone in the household is sick or under quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

• Do not set up haunted houses for trick-or-treaters in confined spaces.

• Set up a one-way trick-or-treat line with markers spaced 6 feet apart.

The city encourages avoiding crowded costume parties held indoors, going to indoor haunted houses "where people may be crowded together and screaming," or going on hayrides or tractor rides with people not in your household.

The town and city of Beloit are among municipalities that have decided not to set trick-or-treating hours.

The city of Edgerton announced last week its trick-or-treating hours would be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

“It is not an activity that is sponsored by any one organization, and the city does not have the ability to grant or deny a permit for the activity,” Edgerton Police Department said on its Facebook page.

“It is up to each citizen to decide whether or not to participate in Halloween activities amid COVID19 based on their assessment of the situation," police said. "… The city of Edgerton wants everyone to be safe and enjoy whatever type of Halloween celebration individuals chose to have in 2020.”

This story will be updated.