Janesville Senior Center, Gathering Place closing

The Janesville Senior Center will close Monday through Sunday, March 29 in response to health officials' guidance for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Gathering Place in Milton will be closed Monday until further notice.

Janesville's recreation division Friday announced the cancellation of senior center programming, Janesville Ice Arena public skate sessions and programs held at school district facilities including:

start smart sports.

adult volleyball.

men's basketball.

lap swim.

rec nites.

The Rock County Council on Aging has suspended the gathering of seniors for all congregate dining centers in Rock County until further notice.

Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered.

Seniors who usually eat at The Gathering Place or another county dining center may obtain meals they signed up for by picking them up at The Gathering Place or other Rock County dining centers. To-go meals will be offered beginning Monday.

Rock County Council on Aging Director Paula Schutt described the actions being taken as unprecedented.

Health officials say people over the age of 60 and people who have pre-existing health conditions are high-risk of developing complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Rock County Public Health Department on Friday announced it recommends organizers cancel or postpone large events and gatherings of more than 250 people.

For more information, call the Rock County Nutrition Program at 608-757-5474.