JANESVILLE
Here’s some good news: Some members of Janesville’s class of 2020 might be done with high school.
But that’s about it for the good news.
Since Gov. Tony Evers ordered a shutdown of schools March 13, the Janesville School District has been grappling with hundreds of issues ranging from how to feed kids to how to make sure all seniors graduate. Along with those issues, they’re also dealing with how to teach the very youngest children at home, if and when teachers should come to work, and what to do for families that don’t have internet access.
It hasn’t been easy, Superintendent Steve Pophal said.
“We’re doing the best we can in an unpredictable situation,” Pophal said.
Pophal on Friday discussed with the Gazette the issues most concerning to parents, including:
What’s next?
During the next two weeks, teachers will work remotely but will connect with other staff through conference calls or video conferencing. They will be learning about the best ways to teach kids with online materials, and they’ll be preparing lessons.
During this time, parents and students are asked to go to the Janesville School District’s website, janesville.k12.wi.us, and use the district’s “learning portal.” It provides enrichment exercises for students of all ages. Using the learning portal materials is not required but is strongly encouraged, Pophal said.
Formal school will start April 6.
How will school work?
Teacher prep time will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This might be used to upload materials or generally prepare for the day.
Virtual school will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
“This doesn’t mean that kids will be staring at a screen for the whole time,” Pophal said. “The teacher might give them work to do offline.”
In the elementary grades, the focus will be on reading and math.
“We want to have a laser focus on the basics,” Pophal said.
In the afternoon, teachers in art, physical education and music will be giving students “engaging activities” to do during the afternoon, he said.
All teacher are encouraged to set up “office hours,” times when they can be reached by parents and kids with questions.
High school courses will be different, with more options for online learning.
What about kids who don’t have electronic devices or internet access?
High school students already have a electronic device, such as a Chromebook or iPad, that was issued by the district.
Before kids came back to school to collect their things March 19, the district’s IT department went through all the classroom sets of electronic devices and found one for each child.
The district also has MiFis, wireless routers that act as WiFi hotspots. Those are primarily for homeless students. Starting April 6, all of the elementary schools will serve as hot spots, so kids can bike up, walk up or have a parent drive them up for access.
“It’s not a perfect solution,” Pophal acknowledged.
Will seniors still be able to graduate?
“Staff are doing a student-by-student analysis,” Pophal said.
“We’re trying to figure out who is at the finish line, who is close and who is one or two classes away.
Some seniors might already have all the credits they need and be done with school. They can continue to take online courses if they chose.
For the remaining seniors, staff will focus on getting each one what they need to graduate in June.
During this time, all students will be getting pass/fail grades.