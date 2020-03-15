JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District has updated its school closing plan in response to Gov. Tony Evers' executive order issued Friday.
Evers ordered schools to be closed from at least Wednesday, March 18, to April 3 in an effort to address the spread of COVID-19, the new global coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release dated Sunday, the district outlined decisions that already have been made for this week and addressed some frequently asked questions.
Here's what families need to know for the week of March 16:
- Monday: No student or family access to schools. District leaders are finalizing plans for the closure. Teachers do not have to report to schools.
- Tuesday: No student or family access to schools. District staff, including teachers, are preparing activities for the extended school closure.
- Wednesday: Students and families can come to school to pick up needed items between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. During this time, students or their parents can pick up school-developed learning materials, Chromebooks or iPads, musical instruments, books, school supplies, medication and any personal items. Staff will be available to help parents and students determine what they need and let them know where school breakfasts and lunches will be available.
- Thursday: No access to schools. The district's food service will provide a combined breakfast and lunch at multiple locations in the community. Those locations will be announced soon.
- Friday: No access to schools.
Parents should also know that during this time, academic resources and links will be shared with students and families via email and through the district website starting Thursday, March 19. Parents and students should visit www.Janesville.k12.wi.us and click on the COVID-19 link. Although learning materials will be online, there will be "no required classwork or assignments during this period," according to the news release.
All athletics and club sports are canceled as Evers' order requires all K-12 buildings and grounds to be closed to extracurricular activities. Questions about clubs, athletics or extracurriculars that take place outside of district buildings should be directed to organizers for those programs.
"Parents should use their discretion to decide if their children should use the school playgrounds," the news release said.
The state Department of Public Instruction recommends the following resource for talking to your children about the novel coronavirus.
