JANESVILLE

Janesville School District students who depend on free breakfast and lunch from schools will be able to pick up food while the schools are closed.

Starting Thursday, students can get their grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every day Monday through Friday, including during spring break, according to a news release from the district.

The meals can be picked up in front of Madison Elementary School, 331 N. Grant St.; Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road; Van Buren Elementary School, 1515 Lapham St.; Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Avenue; Edison Middle School, 1649 N. Chatham St; and Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Parker Drive.

Meals can also be picked up at the lower cafeteria area behind Craig High School, 401 S. Randall St., and at the west-side/student entrance of Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave.

The meals are available to any Janesville School District student 18 and younger. However, under federal law, families are only allowed one meal per child in the car or per child present, the news release said.

The meals will include lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following morning.

For the meals, the school district will be using a drive-thru model with walk-ups welcomed, according to the news release.

The school district also reminded parents that they should come in to their children's schools sometime between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to pick up items left in classrooms, hallways and gym lockers; pick up any medications for students that were in the office; and check out a district-provided electronic device such as an Chromebook or iPad.

Families that cannot get to school Wednesday should send an email to their building principal to make alternative arrangements.

Finally, the district is asking families and staff to please follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and avoid nonessential travel. People should be prepared for the possibility that when they return from a trip, they might be asked to quarantine or isolate.