JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District is planning for long-term school closures and trying to ensure students and families have all the information they need about the district's protocols.

That’s the gist of a letter from Superintendent Steve Pophal to district families.

“Everything we assumed to be constant and stable last week is now in an ever changing state of flux,” Pophal wrote in the letter dated March 17.

He went on to reassure people that the district was doing its best to keep people informed.

A notification went out Saturday on the district’s website and Facebook page outlining the plans for the week of March 16, but based on questions it received from families, the district concluded people didn’t read the information or didn’t understand how or why it applied to them.

Pophal’s letter noted that Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials first required schools to be closed through April 6. That happened late Friday. Now state officials are saying that schools will be “closed for the duration of the public health emergency.”

“In other words, we do not know when schools will reopen for students,” Pophal wrote.

Because of that, the district is asking families to come to their children’s schools between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to collect students' belongings and clear out their lockers much like they do at the end of the school year.

Students will also be asked to check out an electronic device such as a Chromebook so they can work from home. Staff will also be checking to make sure families have the needed internet access.

The school district’s IT department on Tuesday went through the schools to make sure each child would have an electronic device with a charger and the proper internet safety filters installed.

Those devices will be used for “enrichment lessons” through the week of April 6.

Meanwhile, the district is “in the process of creating more substantive online virtual learning lesson/plans that will be used as school closure extends beyond April 6,” Pophal wrote.

School staff will also be letting families know about school lunches.

Parents who cannot make it to the schools on Wednesday should email their child’s principal to make other arrangements.