JANESVILLE

Starting next week, the Janesville School District will offer a new delivery option for students who need breakfast and lunch.

Starting Thursday and continuing on weekdays until schools reopen, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

This week's meals will be offered grab-and-go style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these eight drive-up locations:

Craig High School, 401 S. Randall St.

Parker High School, 3125 S. Mineral Point Ave.

Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive

Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St.

Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Ave.

Madison Elementary School, 331 N. Grant Ave.

Van Buren Elementary School, 1515 Lapham St.

Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road.

Starting Monday, parents also can order meals to be delivered, according to a news release from the district.

The deliveries will be made by district food service staff and will be left at the front door, stoop or porch, district spokesman Patrick Gasper said in the release.

Parents can order meals for a single day or an entire week.

To set up delivery, parents should send a text to 608-921-1874 and include their name, home address, phone number and number of meals for children ages 18 and younger at home. Texts must be sent at least a day in advance.

The school district's nutrition team will review the texts and confirm the number of eligible meals in the household.

Deliveries will begin at 10 a.m. weekdays and continue until all meals are delivered.