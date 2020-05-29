Millions of dollars will be given to local governments for pandemic-related expenses under a statewide grant program announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

The Routes to Recovery grant program will disburse $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money to each municipality, county and tribal nation across the state, according to a news release.

A list of allocations shows Rock County will get up to $2.61 million in aid. Janesville will receive up to $1.03 million.

Each municipality in the state will receive at least $5,000, according to the release.

Allocations were determined based on population, something that pleased City Manager Mark Freitag.

City officials asked state Reps. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, and Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, to push for a program like this, Freitag said.

City officials are reviewing the program’s rules and regulations to determine how the money will be used, Finance Director Max Gagin said.

“The state’s Routes to Recovery grants program is a welcome sight for local governments, including the city of Janesville, who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic response incurring significant, unbudgeted expenditures keeping our communities safe,” Gagin said.

The city has incurred $1.03 million in expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic so far, Gagin said.

The announcement caught Rock County Administrator Josh Smith by surprise. The county has to review its expenses and determine what is eligible for reimbursement.

“I don’t think we will have any trouble in drawing down the entire $2.6 million, between cost for equipment and response,” Smith said.

Smith said he does not know yet how much the county has spent on its emergency response.

Grant dollars will reimburse communities for unbudgeted pandemic-related expenses accrued between March 1 and Oct. 31, including money spent on:

Emergency operations activities.

Personal protective equipment purchases.

Cleaning and sanitation supplies and services.

Temporary isolation housing.

Testing and contact tracing costs exceeding those covered by other state programs.

Family and Medical Leave Act and sick leave for public health and safety employees.

Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Municipalities will submit requests for reimbursement to the state. State officials will review the requests beginning July 1 and then every two months until Nov. 1, according to the release.

Municipalities will be reimbursed until they reach their maximum grant amounts.