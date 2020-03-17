JANESVILLE

Janesville police will start random checks of bars and restaurants, which are closed under a new order from Gov. Tony Evers.

Police noted in a news release Tuesday that public mass gatherings also are prohibited under the order, intended to battle the coronavirus.

State Statute 252.25 says anyone who “willfully violates or obstructs” such a public health order can be imprisoned for a maximum 30 days and fined up to $500.

The city's Emergency Operations Center is calling all bars and restaurants to make sure they are aware of the order, Police Chief Dave Moore said.

Moore said the random checks will inform business owners who might not be aware of the new order.

The order allows takeout and delivery business.

Meanwhile, Emergency Operations Center staff will provide an "operations brief" to city staff and other center members at 8:30 a.m. weekdays, although times and days are subject to change because of the nature of the coronavirus.

The public can watch the briefing live or view the recording on the city's website, ci.janesville.wi.us/materials.