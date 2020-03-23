JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department lobby will be closed to the public starting Monday to help keep employees safe and reduce person-to-person contact.
A phone that can only call Rock County dispatchers on nonemergency matters will remain available in the entrance vestibule at the police department, 100 N. Jackson St.
Requests for police reports, accident reports and other open records requests can be made by calling 608-755-3100. A document-request form is available online at ci.janesville.wi.us/home/showdocument?id=2544. It can be emailed to vaughnl@ci.janesville.wi.us.
Payments for parking tickets issued after Aug. 1, 2019, can be made online at janesvillewi.rmcpay.com.
Payments for tickets issued before Aug. 1 can be mailed to the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53547-5005 or deposited in the drop box in the police department vestibule.
The police department will remain staffed 24/7 and can be reached at 608-755-3100. For emergencies, always call 911. Nonemergency calls for an officer should be directed to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.